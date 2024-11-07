Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

FIXD stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

