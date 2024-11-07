Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,518 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

