Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 65714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is a support level?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.