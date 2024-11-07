Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 65714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

