Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 43,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $306.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

