Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 49126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,815,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.