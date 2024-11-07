Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $712,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.56. 68,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.26 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.