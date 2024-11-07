US Financial Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $130.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.