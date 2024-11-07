Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,876.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,876.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

