Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0 million-$109.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.9 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 63,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,067. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $109.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

