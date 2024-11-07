United Advisor Group LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $227.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.31 and a one year high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.