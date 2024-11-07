uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21, Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 1,364,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,395. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.