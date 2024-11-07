uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21, Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 1,364,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,395. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QURE

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Earnings History for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.