UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFPI opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $139.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

