UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.10 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Methanex by 34.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

