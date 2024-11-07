UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 264,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

