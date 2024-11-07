Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.