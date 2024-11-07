Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 31,208,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 14,927,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
