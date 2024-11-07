Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 31,208,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 14,927,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

