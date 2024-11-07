Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $306.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.24.

NYSE LOW opened at $263.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.67. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $189.05 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

