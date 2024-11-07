Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$27.79 and last traded at C$27.69, with a volume of 83834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.76%.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.