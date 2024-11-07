Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,367 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $132,740.60.

Toast Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.