TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

TIM Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TIMB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 337,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,959. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. TIM has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

