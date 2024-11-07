Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 11,205,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,275,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

