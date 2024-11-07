The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.37

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a 1 year low of $173.10 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

