The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $587.62 and last traded at $588.77. Approximately 1,014,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,211,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 998,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Get Free Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

