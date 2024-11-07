The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 10.0 %

BWIN traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 1,556,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

