Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %

Ternium stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 66,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,581. Ternium has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

