Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Market Perform

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

