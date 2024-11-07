Tejraj S. Hada Acquires 2,000 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,651 shares in the company, valued at $242,228. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 21.8 %
Shares of GCBC stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
