Tejraj S. Hada Acquires 2,000 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,651 shares in the company, valued at $242,228. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

About Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

