TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.64.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2734628 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.
Insider Transactions at MEG Energy
In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,986.86. In related news, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,700.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
