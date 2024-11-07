TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.13% from the company’s current price.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

MAL traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437. The stock has a market cap of C$583.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

