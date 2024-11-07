TD Cowen Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $176.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 2,798,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

