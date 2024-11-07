TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $67,106,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ichor by 162.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.