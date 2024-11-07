Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 134,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

