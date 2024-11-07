Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

