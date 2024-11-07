Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,455. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $698.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

