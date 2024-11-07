Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.620-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.
Steven Madden Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 291,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
