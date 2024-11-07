SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 223,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 225,918 shares.The stock last traded at $29.66 and had previously closed at $29.26.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

