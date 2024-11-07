SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH remained flat at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

