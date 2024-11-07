Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEI traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 810,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The firm has a market cap of $727.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Energy Infrastructure
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.