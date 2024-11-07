Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:SEI traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 810,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The firm has a market cap of $727.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

SEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

