SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 9,036,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $798.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.