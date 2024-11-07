Smart Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 78.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.37.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.10. The company has a market cap of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

