Sirius XM FY2024 EPS Forecast Cut by Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,291,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,427,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 70,239 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $4,815,857.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,892,349.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

