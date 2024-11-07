Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

SBSW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

