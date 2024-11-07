Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.