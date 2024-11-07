Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

