ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $999.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,811. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $905.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $809.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

