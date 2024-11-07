Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,612,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,692,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. Analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

