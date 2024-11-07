Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 1,589 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $20,879.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,210.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $543,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

