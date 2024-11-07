Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. 3,001,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.