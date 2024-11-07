Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE SRE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. 3,001,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $90.13.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
