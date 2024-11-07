Scotiabank Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$143.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.
IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$128.50.
iA Financial Price Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
