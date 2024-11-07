Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Sappi Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.