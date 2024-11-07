RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RS1. Citigroup upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.15) to GBX 785 ($10.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 841.67 ($10.96).
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
